Parent removed from controversial sex-ed program meeting by police

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - Police forcibly remove a mother of three from a meeting over a controversial school sex-ed program in St. Charles.

State law requires public schools to teach abstinence in sex-ed. But area districts have been taking a second look at this one. St. Charles city schools had an information night with a question and answer for parents of kids in the program.

Sally Hunt, mother of 3, was removed by police before the meeting at St. Charles High School even started Tuesday night.

A handout made clear parents of students, grades 6-12 in the sex-ed program were allowed to ask questions. They had special seating.

Sally Hunt lives in the Parkway School District, but was sitting in that special section talking to a parent before the meeting started

At issue is the abstinence-based Best Choice sex-ed program offered by Thrive. A Christian based, pro-life organization that offers reproductive health care services, steering women away from abortions.

Critics say Best Choice has religious overtones and has no place in public schools.

The superintendent of the City of St. Charles School District admits districts need to do a better of job of letting parents know the details of what's being taught. Francis Howell schools have reportedly just dropped Best Choice, because of a lack of transparency. This is expected to be a hot topic at the Parkway School Board meeting Wednesday night.