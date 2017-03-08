Lyda Krewson wins Democratic primary for St. Louis mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- The primary election results are in and St. Louis could be on its way to having its first ever woman mayor. In a crowded field of seven democratic mayoral candidates, Alderwoman Lyda Krewson came out on top holding off St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones.

Krewson now becomes the strong front runner in next month`s general election to replace mayor Francis Slay who did not run for another term.

Krewson, the 28th Ward Alderwoman, won with 32% of the vote. Jones garnered a little more than 30%.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed finished third with just over 18% of the vote. Alderman Antonio French came in fourth with just under 16%.

Krewson- who was endorsed by Mayor Slay- beat Jones by 888 votes. She thanked her supporters last night at the Carpenters Hall in west St. Louis saying she was humbled to win in a field of strong candidates.

She talked about modernizing government and taking a regional approach.

Krewson says she wants St. Louis to get a MLS soccer team but would prefer that the city not own the stadium. Whatever the case, Krewson says her top priority is fighting crime in the city.

Andrew Jones easily won the republican primary with nearly 62% of the vote.

He beat out Crown Candy owner Andrew Karandzieff and Jim Osher.

Jones and Krewson will now square off in the April 4th general election along with Libertarian candidate Robb Cunningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and independent candidate Reverend Larry Rice.

Today is the last day to register to vote for the April 4th election.

Absentee voting also starts today for next month`s election.