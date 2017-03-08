Learning more about Ferguson double murder victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KPLR) – As the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues its investigation into a deadly double shooting in Ferguson, family and friends of one of the victims have come forward to plead for information and justice.

Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Vito Dodson of St. Louis and 25-year-old Joshua Monroe of Hazelwood. Both were shot and killed Monday just before 7 p.m. while driving in separate cars near Georgia and Estelle avenues.

Monroe’s mother said he leaves behind four brothers and two girls, ages 2 and 7-weeks-old. Monroe was a 2010 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur and a standout football and basketball player. His mother said he was also a member of the Mathew Dickey Boys and Girls Club.

His family said he was well liked by all and would help anyone in need.

Investigators believe both Monroe and Dodson were targeted by the same attackers and shot at close range.

“One of the things that we are trying to figure out: what is the connection is to Ferguson? They did not live here,” said Chief Delrish Moss, Ferguson Police Department. “The vehicles that were stolen were not stolen out of Ferguson, so we are trying to determine why Ferguson and why they took two young lives. They were in their prime.”

Police are trying to find witnesses and are seeking information from the public. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Funeral arrangements are still pending for both Monroe and Dodson.