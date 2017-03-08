Krewson talks about her mayoral campaign and moving ahead to the April election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Democratic mayoral primary results are in and St. Louis Alderwoman Lyda Krewson won Tuesday's contest.

Krewson won the Democratic primary over six other candidates with 32 percent of the vote. Her closest challenger was city Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who lost by just 888 votes.

The primary was much closer than many predicted. And on her very first day campaigning as the Democratic nominee, Krewson is pledging to bring together what some see as a divided city.

As she moves forward, Krewson is pledging to be receptive to her challengers' voter base.

In and overwhelmingly democratic city, Krewson is expected to easily beat her Republican challenger but says she is taking nothing for granted. That's why she was out shaking hands and greeting the lunchtime guest at St. Raymond's weekly lunch.

A win on April 4 would make her the first female mayor in the city's history.

Voters next month will also consider a ballot measure to approve funding for a Major League Soccer stadium. Krewson supports the proposed stadium but doesn't want it to be owned by the city.

At the heart of her campaign was public safety. If elected, Krewson’s plan to combat violent crime includes more police officers and better training for what she calls modern day policing.