Conservation Connection: Visit Reifsnider State Forest in Warren County

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-If you’re looking for a place to have an outdoor adventure as spring gets closer, look no further than your backyard. The Missouri Department of Conservation has over one thousand places across the state for you to go.

Dan Zarlenga joined us on KPLR 11 to talk about a great destination that`s just a short drive from the St. Louis area; Reifsnider State Forest!

Reifsnider State Forest is located south of I-70 at Warrenton in Warren County. It’s about an hour drive west of St. Louis.

Things to do:

• Picnic facilities • Hiking the 1.3 mile loop Lizard Rock Trail or one of several area access trails

o Takes you along the creek and up and down the ridgetops

• Fishing in the former clay pits for bass, catfish and sunfish (may need a canoe or kayak on the water for best access)

• Hunting for deer, squirrels and turkey during appropriate seasons

• Wildlife and birdwatching

• Photography

• Unstaffed shooting range for target practice and sighting in firearms

The park is open from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. They are closed Monday mornings for routine maintenance.

To learn more visit: mdc.mo.gov