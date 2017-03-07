Tornado damages Wentzville homes and businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) - A fast moving line of severe storms moved through our area overnight. The worst damage appears to be in the Wentzville area.

The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado did the damage in Wentzville. They are still on the scene inspecting the damage and will have a determination on intensity later. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says the damage appears to be in the EF1 range.

Two people suffered minor injuries when the storms hit a mobile home park. The Wentzville Mobile Manor is just off of West Main Street. Two mobile homes overturned in the strong winds just after midnight. There were downed limbs and roof damage to other mobile homes.

The storm also caused a gas leak in the area, prompting police to evacuate some residents.