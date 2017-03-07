Tishaura Jones concedes mayoral primary election to Lyda Krewson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – In a close mayoral primary race democratic nominee Tishaura Jones came in second to Lyda Krewson.

Jones is currently in her second term as city treasurer. She was a popular pick among the city’s young progressive voters.

In a speech at her watch party after the votes were in, Jones said the work is not over for her and her supporters. She said they have started a grassroots type of movement in the City of St. Louis and is it up to them to work to make sure there is change in the administration.

Jones also talked about her frustration that African-American residents had to divide their vote among nominees.