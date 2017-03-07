Tamra Turpin murder trial begins in Mexico for John Loveless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - The trial for a Union, Missouri businessman accused of killing his girlfriend in Mexico got underway Tuesday.

John Loveless is accused of murdering Tamra Turpin while the two vacationed in Playa del Carmen last March.

Testimony began in Mexico for a trial that is expected to last at least a week or more.

Fox 2 has been following this case and showed you how the family traveled to Mexico last month only to have the trial postponed.

Jodi mills, Tamra's sister spoke with Fox 2 from Mexico.

Jodi says Tamra's medical history was not allowed into evidence and Loveless spoke about the day he was arrested at the Cancun airport after Tamra's death.

Tamra's mother is expected to testify tomorrow.

The Loveless's family sent Fox 2 this statement: Our family remains focused on the truth and facts as they continue to rely on Mexico’s judicial system for justice"