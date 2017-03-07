× Pope appoints local monsignor ‘auxiliary bishop’ to Archdiocese of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Big news for the Archdiocese of St. Louis as Pope Francis appoints an auxiliary bishop to the archdiocese.

Monsignor Mark Rivituso received the appointment Tuesday.

Rivituso has been with the archdiocese since he was ordained to the priesthood back in 1988. Before this elevation, he was the Archdiocese’s Vicar General.

In his new position, Rivituso is basically the second in command in the Archdiocese to Archbishop Robert Carlson. Rivituso will work closely with Carlson in many areas.

Rivituso says evangelization and education are top priorities for him.

“I want to be a help. I want to try and bring people together rather than to see people who are divided or hurting. We want to bring healing and love and reconciliation. We want to bring hopefully a community that comes together to truly be about goodness and to uplift one another,” Rivituso said.

Rivituso will now be known as Bishop-elect until his installation this May.