Lyda Krewson wins St. Louis mayoral primary for Democrats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Alderwoman Lyda Krewson won the Democratic primary to succeed Francis Slay as Mayor of St. Louis.

Krewson (Ward 28) won against a crowded primary field, which included Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderman Antonio French, and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

According to the unofficial results on the St. Louis Board of Election website, Krewson won with 17,110 votes. Jones finished with 16,222 votes. Reed earned 9,775 votes and French got 8,460 votes.

The 28th Ward covers the Central West End, Hi-Pointe, Wydown/Skinker, Skinker/DeBaliviere, DeBaliviere Place, and West End neighborhoods.

Mayor Francis Slay, the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, declined to run for a fifth term in office. Term limits are not in effect for the position. Slay endorsed Krewson as his successor in early February.

For nearly seven decades, every mayor of St. Louis has been a Democrat, meaning the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will likely be the next mayor. Mayor Aloys P. Kaufmann was the last Republican to hold the office, from 1943 to 1949.

Turnout for the 2017 Democratic primary was higher than in 2013, with 53,398 total votes cast to 44,040 four years prior.

Krewson graduated Truman State University with an education degree and later earned an accounting degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Krewson will face (Republican primary winner) in the general election on April 4. Kacey Cordes and Rev. Larry Rice have pledged to run in the general election as independent candidates.