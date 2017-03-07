Lewis Reed looks forward to working with the new St. Louis mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Former democratic mayoral candidate and current Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed spoke to a crowd of supporters, friends and family at a downtown watch party thanking them for helping him with his campaign Tuesday night.

Reed said that even though it was a hard fight the work isn't over. He added that he looks forward to working with the next new mayor and that "they will be held accountable."

He went on to say that the city needs to be unified while creating coalitions to change not only the city but the state.

Reed still has two years left on his term as president.

"In the next two years, I think it's important that we really work to put some of those things that I really wanted to put into place if I would have had the opportunity as mayor by working with the current mayor," Reed told FOX 2, in after speech interview.

"And that's totally up to whomever the next mayor is, whether they want to do those things or not but I think we have should a coalition put together, I think we can still usher in some of those changes and I think that's one of the things that is important."

When asked if he plans to run again, Reed said it's not totally out of the question.