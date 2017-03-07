Inaugural St. Louis Black Restaurant Week now underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Eight area restaurants are participating in St. Louis' inaugural Black Restaurant Week this week to engage, empower and connect the community to their black owned businesses.

"We did this in Memphis last year and was able to generate $85,000 for the participating restaurants" said St. Louis organizer Jessica Bailey. "We really want to let the community know that these black owned businesses are here in the community" she said.

"So many times, we get overlooked" said Cathy Jenkins of Cathy's Kitchen in Ferguson. "We're small, we're not as big, we don't have as much money to advertise, so this is a blessing I think for all of our black owned businesses to be featured, to be seen and for people to know about us" she said.

During Black Restaurant Week, patrons at the eight participating restaurants can pay $15 for a two-course lunch or $25 for a three-course dinner. In addition to trying out new foods, restaurant owners are looking forward to the new connections they can make with the community.

"What I hope to happen from this black restaurant week, is that more people find out that we're here that Ferguson is a great city to come to, to come and eat in and the food is amazing" said Jenkins.

Participating restaurants include:

Cathy’s Kitchen (250 S. Florissant, Ferguson 63135)

JC Supper Club (9053 Riverview Dr., St. Louis, 63137)

The Kitchen Sink (626 N 6th St., St. Louis, 63101)

Kounter Kulture (3825 Watson Rd., St. Louis, 63109)

Seafood By Crushed Velvet ( 121 Main Street, Belleville, Ill.)

SweetArt Bakeshop and Café (2203 S. 39th Street, St. Louis, 63110)

TKO Grill (9766 St. Charles Rock Rd., Breckenridge Hills)

3S Soups, Salads and Sandwich Bistro (8573 Airport Rd, Berkeley)

Poppa Bubble Candy Shoppe (inside The Galleria Shopping Center)

The week continues through Sunday, March 12.