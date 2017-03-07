Family starts GoFundMe page for victim of wrong way driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KPLR) - We’re learning more about the man who was hit when a suspected drunk driver, driving the wrong way crashed into him on Interstate 64 in Chesterfield Monday morning.

This is Shawn McClanahan, the man who family members tell me was hit by a suspected drunk driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 64 in Chesterfield. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, McClanahan was on his way to work when he was hit head on by the drunk driver. He suffered a broken femur in two places and a fractured hip.

It was a horrific scene that led to major traffic backups for hours. But more importantly, it was a horrific scene that police say showed the real consequences of drinking and driving.

That driver who police say may have been intoxicated was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As for McClanahan, he is still recovering.

You can find more information about the GoFundMe page set up by his family.