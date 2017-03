Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – When a child is struggling to understanding something difficult or developing negative biases, it is important to engage in quality conversation in order to help them understand.

Children create their world lens through observing their parents and asking questions. So encouraging positivity, empathy, and helping them understand differences, will help them create a more positive outlook.

Director of the University City Children’s Center Peaches Lott joins us for more on the importance of engaging in conversation with children, particularly when they begin to ask questions.