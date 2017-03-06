`Show it 2 Vote` campaign launches at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Missouri`s Secretary of State and two state representatives launched the campaign this morning to educate people about Missouri`s new controversial photo voter ID law. Voters passed the constitutional amendment in November but it doesn`t take effect until June.

The campaign about the new law is called 'Show It 2 Vote.'

Representative Justin Alferman, a Republican out of Hermann, crafted the law which Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft supports. Representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Democrat from the city of St. Louis, opposes the measure but is committed to implementing it. All three were at the roll-out this morning at St. Louis City Hall.

Voters passed the constitutional amendment known as Amendment Six in November by a wide margin. The measure requires Missouri voters to present a current government issued photo ID to vote. However, there are options if voters don`t have a current photo ID.

Voters can show something like a utility bill then sign a statement verifying that they are who they say they are under penalty of perjury.

If a voter doesn`t have a photo ID or any documents about their identity, they can cast a provisional ballot. Then they can either return to the polling place with a photo ID or have their signature matched up with the voter registry. If voters don`t have a photo ID, the state will pay for the ID and the documentation required to get it.

The law says local election authorities would also be allowed to take a photo of voters without IDs-that photo would then become part of that voter`s file.

Opponents like Representative Franks fear the new law will lead to voter suppression and disenfranchisement. But supporters like Representative Alferman and Secretary Ashcroft say the law is about combating voter fraud and making sure every vote is cast and counted fairly.

Ashcroft, however, was not able to detail just how big of a problem voter fraud is in Missouri. Since the new law doesn`t go into effect until June 1st, it does not impact the primary election tomorrow in the city of St. Louis or the general election in April.

Voters will not be required to have to a photo ID if they are eligible to vote either tomorrow or in April.

The first main round of elections that this new measure will impact will come in August.

To learn more visit: ShowIt2Vote.com