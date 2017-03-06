Police warn about drinking and driving after crash shuts down highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Two men in their 30's are in the hospital after a destructive crash in Chesterfield early Monday morning. The pictures of this accident are very shocking. police say that`s exactly why they want to stress, the issue of drinking and driving.

The accident happened at around 4am on Interstate 64 east near Spirit of Saint Louis Boulevard. The road was shut down while accident crews checked the scene. Chesterfield police say a man driving a SUV was going the wrong way down the highway and had a collision with male driver in another car. The driver of the SUV was ejected.

Chesterfield Police Tweeted these pictures to show the destroyed vehicles along with a warning about the dangers of drunk driving.

Major wrong way accident on I-64/ Chf Airport Rd this AM. Alcohol suspected. Please don't drink and drive! https://t.co/qNaEccRSdp pic.twitter.com/lS5PjJNeV9 — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) March 6, 2017

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. They're not considered life-threatening.

Police say if you want to drink then you should get a designated driver.