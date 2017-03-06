Penn Station Athlete of the Month: Madeline Sheridan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Volleyball. Soccer. Swimming. And a 5.2 GPA at Granite City High School. These are just a few of the achievements from Madeline Sheridan, a senior who is heading to SLU School of Nursing this fall. Madeline is a 3-sport athlete and also remains committed to achieving incredible academic standing. But she’s also in National Honors Society, she’s an editor for Granite High World, and participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This is what makes Madeline the Penn Station Athlete of the Month!

Madeline and 9 of her friends will enjoy a meal from Penn Station East Coast Subs, and she is now eligible for the $5,000 scholarship to be awarded in May, 2017!

Her athletic director said, “Madeline is an outstanding teammate. She has tremendous work ethic and always has a smile on her face. Madeline represents GCHS in a very positive manner.”

Madeline plans to major in Nursing, Bio/Chem or Forensics this fall.

