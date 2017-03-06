× Man charged in fatal hit ‘n run on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a hit and run accident that killed a 55-year-old woman.

According to police, the accident happened Friday, March 3 around 11:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Road.

The victim, Doletha Hudson, was crossing Natural Bridge and Lambdin and standing in the center turn lane when she was struck by a speeding 2008 Chevy Impala SS. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the Impala abandoned in the 3000 block of Whittier. They located the driver of the Impala, Tre’vion Cunningham, and took him into custody.

Investigators said Cunningham was involved in a drag race when he struck and killed Hudson.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Cunningham with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident. He remains jailed on a $400,000 cash-only bond.