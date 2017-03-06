× Lincoln County man charged with statutory rape of a child

TROY, MO (KPLR) – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old local man with rape of a girl under the age of 14.

According to prosecutors, the victim’s father contacted the sheriff’s office on February 22 after discovering handwritten notes from the suspect, which seemed to disclose inappropriate sexual contact with his daughter.

The victim told detectives the suspect, identified as John Stover, would provide her with alcohol and marijuana and said the two had sex on several occasions.

Investigators questioned Stover, who said he had not seen the victim for about three years. He admitted to having intercourse with the girl and said he knew she was a minor.

Stover was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape. He remains jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Stover is not only barred from having contact with the victim and her family, but he’s also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17.