Campaign for new photo voter ID law Monday at City Hall

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - It's the day before the primary election and leaders will be at St. Louis City Hall this morning. They will be kicking off the campaign for Missouri's new controversial photo voter identification law that passed in November.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and two state representatives will present 'Show it to Vote' at 9 a.m.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 6 by a margin of 63 percent to nearly 37 percent. The constitutional amendment requires Missouri voters to present a government issued photo I.D. to vote. Voters who don`t have a photo I.D. can still cast a ballot but they will have to sign a statement verifying their identity is true under penalty of perjury.

Then those people would be required to get a government issued photo I.D.

However, the state will pay for the I.D. and the documentation required to get it.

Local election authorities would also be allowed to take a photo of voters without I.D. cards. That photo would then become part of that voter`s file.

Monday's event comes ahead of a hotly contested race for St. Louis mayor in Tuesday's primary.

Seven democrats and three republicans are running to replace Francis Slay, who is not running for another term.

After Tuesday's primary, the general election is April 4.