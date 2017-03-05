Two brothers charged in Soulard double shooting that injured fire captain, young woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Two brothers have been charged in a double shooting that injured a St. Louis fire captain and a female passenger last month in Soulard.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Ryan Hartman and his brother, 23-year-old James Hartman, are charged with assault and armed criminal action in the February 6 shooting.

A St. Louis fire captain and a young female passenger were both shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, while the victims were in their parked car on 7th Street in Soulard, the Hartman brothers approached the parked vehicle and shot multiple times into the vehicle. Both victims were shot multiple times.

It is unclear if the Hartman brothers knew the victims. Police say cell phone records, bank records and multiple surveillance videos were obtained that identify the Hartman brothers as the people responsible for the shooting.

Both men are being held in lieu of a $750,000 cash only bail.