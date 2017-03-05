2 troopers injured when semi truck overturns, after hitting highway patrol cruisers on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol Officers were injured Sunday morning following and accident with a tractor–trailer. Both patrol cars are a total loss. “We don’t know for sure what happened and why this truck driver left he interstate, went into the shoulder and stuck these two patrol cars,“ said Sgt Al Nothum.

The accident happened Sunday morning shortly before 7 am on northbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County. ”We had two troopers sitting in one of the patrol cars, when a tractor unit actually struck both of the patrol vehicles that were sitting there and total destroyed those vehicles. The tractor trailer guy lost control of his truck and overturned,” said Sgt. Nothum.

Both troopers and semi driver suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals for medical attention to non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say whenever you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, slow down and or move over. It's the law. ” It's a dangerous thing to be sitting on the side of the road. For law enforcement it’s very dangerous. You have people not paying attention, you have drunk drivers driving down the highway, you have people falling asleep, so be very aware of what is coming up behind you,” said Sgt Nothum.

Investigators say at this point are not sure what charges the driver might face because the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

2 State Troopers were involved in an accident this morning EB 70 at 270. A semi truck hit both trooper cars. Both will be fine. pic.twitter.com/u93HMcdk2i — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) March 5, 2017

Update: Troopers will be okay. Injuries not life-threatening. https://t.co/8F7kTNT7yD — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) March 5, 2017