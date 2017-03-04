Troy IL to vote on requirement for roofers to register with the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, IL (KPLR) - The city of Troy, IL could pass an ordinance Monday requiring roofing contractors to register with the city. The registration would be free and is designed to help protect citizens. This week’s storms damaged as many as 1,200 homes in the city and left behind as much as $20 million worth of damage, according to Troy Mayor Al Adomite.

The mayor encourages citizens to visit the city’s website for more information about storm damage and companies making repairs. Some citizens have complained about being inundated with out-of-town companies hoping to be hired.

Philip Lasseigne had hail damage to his home and car. He said each day there are multiple business cards left at his door and in his mailbox. He says every time his doorbell rings, there’s a chance that ring will come while his baby is napping.

“I’m going to put a sign up saying knock, don’t ring if you’re coming to the door just because it could be really disruptive to us,” said Lasseigne.

The new ordinance would be a way for the city to provide a list of approved contractors for citizens. Requirements include having the proper state license and insurance.

“Having a registration list will allow the public to come in and at least know that whom they’ve chosen meets a minimum standard that the city is going to require,” said Admoite.

“It’s a good way to know that you’re getting someone who knows how to work in the state and has paid the fees and done things right,” said Oasis Roofing’s Nathan Berning. “And that’s key because people who do things right are probably not going to take advantage of you and cheat you.”

Troy’s City Council will take up the measure Monday. Adomite said the ordinance could go into effect Tuesday if it’s approved during Monday’s meeting.