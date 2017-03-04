Multi-Agency resource center helps Perryville tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KPLR) – So much progress has been made in Perryville where a deadly RF 4 tornado touched down Tuesday.

But as the residents of Perryville and Perry County mourned and looked to the future; Corporal Jeri Cain , Information Officer City of Perryville said, " This has been a EF4 rating, we were fortunate that it only stuck a small portion of our community, in that respect it could have been much worst.

Saturday more help was made available to the community, as a Multi-Agency Resource Center opened at the Perry Park Center, to help those affected by the by the tornado. Hundreds volunteers coordinating water and food distribution and numerous local agencies pulled together to help residents with donations of buckets, shovels, tarps, wheelbarrows, and other cleanup supplies. "It's been an over whelming response from everybody here," said Chris Harmon, American Red Spokesperson.

The cleanup continues in Perryville Missouri as the community continues to pull together and come to grips with the tragedy.

Approximately 180 homes were damaged and some homes just gone. The tornado claimed the life of 24-year-old Travis Koenig. Koening was driving with a friend along Interstate 55 when the EF4 tornado roared through Perryville. He was killed, his friend survived.

Saturday morning he was laid to rest at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.