Fire breaks out in ICU at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Firefighters were summoned to the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital around 9:15 pm Saturday night.

An alarm for commercial fire went out for surrounding fire departments for fire in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital evacuated the ICU which has 10 rooms.

The fire was contained to the ICU and was extinguished shortly after 9:30pm.

A hospital spokesperson said all of the patients in the ICU were moved to other rooms in the hospital.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire.

SSM Health Statement:

"There was a small fire this evening in our Intensive Care Unit. The fire was contained to one room and was extinguished quickly. No patients were harmed and out of an abundance of caution, we moved the remaining patients on that unit to other rooms within our facility. Crews are hard at work cleaning the spaces and are hopeful to get patients back to their original rooms by morning."