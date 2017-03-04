Missing children found by authorities in Crawford County

Update: The children have been found safe i Crawford County. The mother, Margaret Jordan has been detained by law enforcement, pending an investigation.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The Crawford County Sheriff issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3 missing children and 1 adult Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the 3 missing children are:

Igancia Collins, age 7, height 3’9″, 45 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes

Marianna Collins, age 5, height 3’5″, 40 lbs., blonde hair, hazel eyes

Kimberly Collins, age 1-month, height 18 in, 4lbs 2oz lbs., unknown hair, unknown eyes

The children were in protective custody of Children’s Division. The agency has made several attempts to locate the children at a home address, other known addresses and phone numbers, but have failed to get in contact with the parent or children.

Information has been received by the sheriff’s office, that the mother was en route to Jackson County or Jacksonville, Florida with the children.The sheriff’s office has also said the biological father, C.J. Collins may be the mother and children.

Margaret Jordan, the mother, is 26-year-old, height 5’01”, 185 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in Cuba, MO in a tan 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with Missouri license plate of FG2Z1J.

If you have seen or know any information as to the whereabouts of Margaret Jordan or the children, you are urged to call 911 of the Crawford County Sheriff at 573-775-4911.