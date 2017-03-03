Volunteers help with tornado cleanup in Perryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI)- There's no school for the third day in a row in Perryville, Missouri as students help with the cleanup after Tuesday night's deadly tornado. Tornado victims continue to get help from neighbors. Other help is coming from St. Louis and beyond.

Immanuel Lutheran Church and the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Perryville continues to take donations today of non-perishable food.

Students at Windsor and Seckman High Schools in Jefferson County had already planned a March for Hunger Food Drive today. But now, they'll give the donations to the tornado victims.

The Salvation Army has set up a mobile kitchen in Perryville and the American Red Cross is distributing meals, water and cleanup supplies.

Hundreds of people from across the area are lending a helping hand to total strangers.