St. Louis man charged with making threats to Jewish Community Centers nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man faces charges for a series of threats against Jewish Community Centers. Juan Thompson, 31 is charged with cyberstalking. Prosecutors say that he tried to intimidate a woman by threatening JCCs across the country. The cyberstalking charge means Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

The FBI and the US Attorney's office in New York began investigating a series of threats across the country to schools, community centers and other organizations that help service the Jewish community. They say Thompson appears to have made at least eight of the JCC threats.

Prosecutors say the threats were part of a campaign to harass and intimidate his victim. The stalking began shortly after their romantic relationship ended. The US Attorney's office say he sent defamatory emails, faxes to her employer, false reports of criminal activity by the victim, and threats to JCCs in her name.

An email containing false accusations about the victim was traced back to Thompson's social media in July. Investigators say Thompson falsely claimed that the victim had child pornography in October. An IP address associated with that report was also traced back to his home. He told law enforcement that his email was hacked when confronted in November.

In January and February 2017 the US Attorney's office says that threats to at least eight Jewish Community Centers were made as part of his campaign of harassment. They say the Anti-Defamation League received an emailed threat at their midtown Manhattan office. The e-mail said, " (Victim’s name and birthdate) is behind the bomb threats against jews. She lives in nyc and is making more bomb threats tomorrow.” The next day, the ADL received a phone call claiming that explosive material had been placed in the ADL’s midtown Manhattan office.

Some threats to Jewish Community Centers appear to have been made in Thompson's name. Prosecutors say this was an effort to claim that the victim was trying to frame Thompson. The JCC in Manhattan received an email on February 7 from an anonymous account that read, “Juan Thompson put two bombs in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish newtown tomorrow.”

A Twitter account that appears to have been used by Thompson in February 2017 was also used to accused his victim of JCC threats. A tweet from the account reads, “(Victim's name), though I can’t prove it, even sent a bomb threat in my name to a Jewish center, which was odd given her antisemitic statements. I got a visit from the FBI. So now I’m battling the racist FBI and this vile, evil, racist white woman.” On February 26, 2017, the Thompson Twitter Account posted “The hatred of Jews goes across all demos. Ask NYC’s (Victim’s employer). They employ a filthy anti-Semite in (victim). These ppl are evil.”

The @SecretService visited me looked at my tweets, questioned my politics b/c some awful white woman I date reported me. I won't be silenced — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 27, 2017

“Thompson’s alleged pattern of harassment not only involved the defamation of his female victim, but his threats intimidated an entire community. The FBI and our partners take these crimes seriously. I would also like to thank the NYPD and the New York State Police, who continue to work shoulder to shoulder with us as we investigate and track down every single threat and work together to achieve justice for our communities that have been victimized by these threats.” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr.

A St. Louis Jewish Cemetery was vandalized in February. Close to 200 gravestones were toppled. Jewish cemeteries in New York and Pennsylvania were also recently desecrated. There are also dozens of recent threats against organizations that service the Jewish Community. These incidents are still under investigation.

Thompson was arrested in St. Louis Friday morning and is expected to be at the Federal Courthouse later today.

FOX 2 spoke with Thompson’s stepfather outside of the family’s home today. He’s surprised about the allegations against his stepson and doesn’t know anything about the relationship that appears to have sparked this all.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

JUAN THOMPSON, 31, of Saint Louis, Missouri, charged with cyberstalking woman by, among other things, communicating threats to JCCs — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) March 3, 2017