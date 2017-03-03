Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI)- Ferguson police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 23-year-old Kourtney Edwards. She is 5'9", 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards was last seen on Tuesday leaving home on north Harvey in Ferguson headed to work.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Edwards has a tattoo of a palm tree on one of her feet and another tattoo on her right leg. She was wearing a black stocking cap, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a Mizzou backpack.

Edwards is autistic and has Asperger's Syndrome.

If you have any information or think you may have seen her call 911 or Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.