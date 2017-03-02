Local BBQ restaurant opens in old STL police station

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Ron Buechele wanted to open his own barbecue restaurant, but he put a new spin on it – he opened it in an old an old St. Louis police station and named it the Capitalist Pig. Guests can dine in the halls of jail and even sit in the jail cells themselves and enjoy the local, fresh made barbecue such as pulled pork or the homemade ‘bacon on the BLT.’

Since enjoying barbecue is the most popular option, Buechele suggests calling ahead to make reservations. The Capitalist Pig is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins restaurant and Mad Art Gallery owner Ron Buechele for more on his unique take on a barbecue restaurant.

For more information, visit www.capitalistpigbbq.com.

Capitalist Pig Restaurant

2727 S 12th Street

St. Louis, MO 63118