Home Depot hiring nearly 1,000 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Home Depot is gearing up for spring. They are hiring 975 people in St. Louis and 80,000 nationwide to help with their busiest season.

The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in St. Louis. Available positions vary by store. From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

The Home Depot has 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states. They employ more than 400,000 workers.

How do you apply? The hardware retailer says the process only takes about 15 minutes and you can use your phone, tablet or a desktop computer.

All interested candidates must apply online.

Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

Select “SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS”

Enter your desired location

Click “SEARCH”