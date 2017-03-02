Clean up, recovery efforts continue in Perryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI)-People in Perry County are coming together to help their friends, family and total strangers after Tuesday night's tornado.

The deadly tornado ripped through the area leaving a nearly 15 mile path of destruction behind.

Perry County Emergency Management Director Hank Voelker said 180 homes were searched and cleared after the storm. All residents were accounted for, but more than 100 homes were severely damaged.

A Perryville man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 55 was picked up by the tornado. Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller reports 12 others sustained minor injuries.

Voelker invites people to help clean up debris scattered throughout farm fields and neighborhoods in Perry County. Volunteers should meet at the Perry Park Center (800 CIty Park Dr.) at noon on Thursday to register.

Donations of non-perishable food from individuals can be dropped off at Immanuel Lutheran Church (453 N. West St.) on Thursday, March 2nd from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and Friday, March 3rd from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Donations of non-perishable food and clothing can be dropped off at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store (123 W. North St.) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bundles of plastic can be picked up at Richardet Floor Covering (1469 PCR 806) for those affected by the tornado.

Volunteers will be at Blue Sky Laundry (306 Perry Plaza) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. washing clothes, towels, blankets, etc. at no charge to victims of the tornado. They're accepting donations of quarters, detergent and any help they can get with the laundry. If you're interested in helping, just head to the laundromat.

Southern Emergency Animal Response Unit is offering to help anyone with displaced animals or in need of food or supplies. They'll provide feed and hay, pet food, collars and leashes.