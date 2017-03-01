Residents of Perryville pull together with neighbor helping neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KPLR) – Less than 24 hours after a large tornado hit Perry County, it’s neighbor helping neighbor. The devastation as the sun came up Wednesday was incredible.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX taking it all in showing destruction for miles.

Volunteers and the community are pulling together for the people who escaped with their lives, but not much else.

The tornado roared across Perry County tearing a 15-mile-long path and cost 60 families everything they owned.

The Huber's were just one who lost their home in Perryville Tuesday night. Amy Huber said, “As soon as we hit the floor you could feel suction in the room our ears popped he held into all of us and it felt like a short time.”

At first daylight Wednesday, the scope of the disaster came into focus. Residents looking in amazement and wondered where to even begin cleaning up.

One family told Fox 2 that they had been cleaning up from sun up to sundown.

In Perryville, the feeling is that everyone suffered a lost. Perryville is a very tight knit community, where someone knows who lost their home.

Buchheit supply reopened their store last night after the tornado struck. At daybreak, they gave away tarps so people could salvage what they had left.

School was cancelled, and will be closed again on Thursday. Teachers and Girl Scouts spent their day at the plaza laundry mat washing tornado victims clothing. They took in donations of quarters and laundry detergent.

People from all over town and neighboring towns are generously giving to the families in need of the basics.

The Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. Vincent De Paul thrift store are collecting non-perishable food items.

Amid so much loss, there is a great amount of gratitude. Which doesn’t surprise anyone, the outpouring of support is just the Perryville way.