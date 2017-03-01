× Police identify Bevo murder victim

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Homicide investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a man gunned down Monday evening in south city.

According to a police spokesperson, the murder occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Neosho, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Shun Berry, was found lying unconscious in an alley. He’d been shot in the head, neck, and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified any possible suspects or motive.