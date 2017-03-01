Methodist church in Wood River offers ‘ash and dash’ services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL (KPLR) – Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten for many of the Christian faith.

Ashes are typically administered in churches, but some of the faithful have flocked to Wood River, Illinois to get their ashes in unusual fashion.

The First United Methodist Church of Wood River is offering drive-thru ‘ash and dash’ service. Drivers can just pull up on either side of the church, located on 6th Street, and get their blessing of ashes as a sign of penance and to mark the start of Lent.

Pastors and parishioners will share a brief prayer with drivers before they leave.

The ‘ash and dash’ event goes until 5 p.m.