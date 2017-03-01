Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner

Mother Monster is taking over Coachella duties for expectant mother Beyoncé.

The music festival has announced Lady Gaga will headline both weekends of this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, following Beyoncé’s pregnancy-prompted drop-out.

The singer confirmed the news with a tweet that read, “Let’s party in the desert!”

The festival announced five days ago that the singer, who is pregnant with twins, would not be performing at the festival on the advice of her doctors.

Lady Gaga will now headline those two weekends at the festival on April 15 and 22.

Beyoncé is set to headline Coachella 2018 as a make-up of sorts.

Lady Gaga was this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer.

Both stars were among the performers at the Grammys earlier this month, where Adele controversially picked up album of the year over perceived favorite Beyoncé.

Lady Gaga will be joined at Coachella 2017 by other headliners that include Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver and Lorde.

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN