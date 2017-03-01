First responders rest at Perryville Red Cross shelter after working all night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for storm victims. The shelter isn't serving many victims of the storm. But, it is being used as a staging area by first responders. They are also using it as a place to rest. Many of them have been working all night.

The twister hit about 8 p.m., carving out a 13-mile damage path around Perryville. Sergeant Al Nothum with the Missouri Highway Patrol says one man was killed when the car he was driving on I-55 was picked up by the tornado and rolled over several times. The man was thrown from the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothum says big rigs were blown over on the interstate and a dozen cars from a nearby salvage yard were picked up by the twister and thrown onto the highway. The interstate was completely shut down for some time while crews got the cars off the interstate.

In addition to the one death, authorities say at least 10 others were hurt. None of those injuries are considered life threatening, although two people were rescued from rubble.