Families cope with devastating loss after Perryville homes destroyed

PERRYVILLE, MO (KPLR) - Highway 61 was shut down in Perry County because of damage to power poles. The lines are hanging over the highway after the poles snapped.

Authorities say the power lines are not a danger. The lines have been uncharged of electricity. But there is a danger if the poles come down.

Twenty homes off of Moore Drive near Highway 61 are damaged by strong winds. Authorities say 8-10 of them are devastated. It is one of the hardest hit neighborhoods by the tornadoes. It appears that everyone made it out safely.

Many people can't get back into the area because of the road closures and damage to power poles. Firefighters are the only people that have been in the neighborhood. The area's emergency manager says that he hasn't yet been back in the neighborhood to assess the damage.