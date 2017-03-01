Daylight reveals extent of tornado damage near Perryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KPLR) - Meteorologist Chris Higgins was on the scene shortly after strong winds blew cars and trucks off I-55 near mile marker 135 at around 8pm Tuesday. He is still in the area early Wednesday morning to survey the damage in the daylight.

The severe storm leaves at least one person dead. Authorities say a total of eight to ten homes have been destroyed, about 20 others as well as some barns have been damaged.

The twister hit about 8 p.m., carving out 13-mile path of damage around Perryville. One neighborhood near Highway 61 was hit especially hard. Many families lost their homes. They all made it out alive.

Higgins says there was a lot of confusion after the tornado hit near I-55. He saw crushed cars and heard people screaming and yelling. Many of the crushed cars came from a salvage yard.

Sergeant Al Nothum with the Missouri Highway Patrol says big rigs were blown over on the interstate and a dozen cars from a nearby salvage yard were picked up by the twister and thrown onto the highway. The interstate was completely shut down for some time while crews got the cars off the interstate.

In addition to the one death, authorities say at least ten others were hurt. We're told none of the injuries is life threatening, although two people were rescued from rubble.

Rescue crews from the St. Louis area were called in to help search through debris. At this point, authorities believe everyone has been accounted for.

Despite the extreme damage, he says it was not as bad on I-55 as it appeared in the dark. A maintenance building and a mobile home at the salvage yard are destroyed. Trees are down in the area and debris is everywhere.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that around 50 percent of winter tornadoes are category EF2 or stronger. He believes that this tornado will fall into that category.