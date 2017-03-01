Conservation Connection – No More Trash initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Making our planet a cleaner place is a goal requiring all of us to pitch in.

Fight litter and get creative! That’s what the 2017 No MOre Trash campaign’s can decorating contest is all about. Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to tell us how Missouri students can help pitch in to remind folks to keep trash in its place.

Q. So what’s this contest all about?

• Schools encouraged to decorate a 30-gallon or larger trash can to be located in a prominent area of the school or community.

• Each design must include the No MOre Trash! logo and a litter-prevention message or slogan.

• Artistic media choices can include, but are not limited to paint, fabric, glitter, crayon, wax, paper, photos, etc. Use of recycled materials is encouraged.

• No entry fee is required. Only entries submitted by Missouri schools, including home schools will be accepted. Schools may submit one entry in each competition category.

• Include up to 3 photos.

• Three grade level categories: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, and 6th-8th.

NoMOreTrash.org

No More Trash

Trash Can Decorating Contest

$600 Grand Prize

Entry deadline: March 17