Angry widow blasts ICE before senate committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - In a gripping testimony on Capitol Hill, Julie Nordman of Wentzville, told lawmakers Wednesday morning the terrifying details of how she hid in her attic, as her husband was murdered by a Mexican immigrant in the U.S. illegally.

The crime happened in the couple’s driveway last year.

“He called out for me, Julie, Julie, I looked out the window and saw a man and my husband fighting over a rifle,” she said, “I asked if I could go check on my husband and they told me no and then I heard a pop.”

In her testimony Nordman blamed the immigration system for her husband’s murder.

“After this man was arrested on numerous occasions for violent crimes, he went on to kill five completely innocent men,” Nordman went on to say, “not only has ICE failed us but our borders have failed us. They are obviously wide opened as the man was able to enter not once but twice without being detected.”

After Nordman’s emotional testimony, State Senator. Claire McCaskill then blasted the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“Was it caused by a failure in our immigration laws and policies or was it instead the result of human beings failing to follow the rules or the policies or the directives,” said McCaskill, “unfortunately immigrations and customs enforcement or ICE are the only people capable of answering that question. Mrs. Nordman despite the resistance from ICE I am going to do everything in my power to get you some answers.”

Nordman closed her testimony with a thank you to the law enforcement agencies who assisted with the arrest.

“I would like to publicly thank the Missouri Highway Patrol and the nearby county officers for caching and arresting this monster,” she said tearfully.

In a phone interview, Sgt. Shawn Griggs who was involved in the investigation acknowledged Normand’s remarks.

“That means a lot to us, our investigators spent a lot of time with Mrs. Nordman and I think that’s also what the people of Missouri expect,” Griggs said, “they expect state troopers and investigators of the drug and crime division to come to work and put in long hours to find out the truth about what happened.”