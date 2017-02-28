Tornado levels homes in Perry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEAR BREWER, MO (KPLR) – Tuesday nights tornado was fast and furious. The twister hit the area near Brewer Missouri around 8 pm.

The twister killed 2 people on I-55 near mile marker 133. Vehicles on the interstate were thrown from the roadway. Numerous people were injured as the tornado severely damage an area near the interstate a quarter mile long and wide.

Further north around Brewer Missouri the tornado damaged and destroyed several homes and mobile homes. One trailer was ripped from its foundation, leaving only the basement.

The sheriff of Perry County has deputies and other emergency personnel out checking damaged homes and searching for missing residents. But that effort is being hampered by rain, wind and night fall.

The biggest concern now is that no one gets injured by downed power lines while searching for victims. Emergency management personnel say they need daylight to aid in the effort to find people and assess damage done in the county.