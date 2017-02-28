Tornado causes severe damage along I-55 in Perry County Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Around 8 pm Tuesday night a tornado hit the northern part of Perry County Missouri. Fox 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins is on seen when the tornado struck.

The tornado caused significant damage in an area near Highway 51 & 61, I-55 around mile marker 133 and State Road N & Highway T. Several vehicles were blown off roadways in the area. Some vehicle thrown onto the interstate were cars from a salvage yard and had already been crushed.

First responder from Perry and Jefferson County have responded to the scene. Authorities confirmed 1 person was killed during the storm. A number of injuries occurred when the tornado struck throwing vehicles off the interstate.

When Chris Higgins arrived on the scene injured people were walking out of ditches and woods.

Further north on I-55 semi-tractor trailers were picked up and thrown from the interstate. While homes and businesses in the area around Highway 51 and 61 suffered severe damage and/or destroyed.

The area affected on I-55 is nearly a quarter mile long and wide. Because of the debris, the interstate will remain closed once the road is cleared of vehicles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has set-up a command post at I-55 and Highway M.

Because of the damage in county, school officials from the Perry County School District 32 have cancelled classes for Wednesday.

Governor Greitens Statement on Perryville Tornado

Tough and tragic news tonight out of Perryville where there are confirmed reports of a tornado touching down. Our thoughts and prayers are with the community and those affected. State Emergency Management was monitoring severe weather in the region and was prepared to respond to any situation. We have already deployed strike teams and resources, and this community should know that the full weight and support of the state of Missouri is behind you. I would urge continued caution throughout the night. There is a tornado watch in effect until 4 AM for the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne. If you or a loved one live in these counties, please be alert, vigilant, and safe tonight. We will continue to work with public safety officials throughout the night, and we will update everyone as additional information comes in. Please keep the people affected by this storm in your prayers tonight.