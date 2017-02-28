Severe T-storms expected this evening and overnight; Tornado Watch issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- A cold front is pushing into a warm and humid air mass over the Midwest, stirring up the threat for widespread severe thunderstorms. In the St. Louis area, thunderstorms began to fire late Tuesday afternoon, but activity continues overnight. Some of these thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. That means we could see thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possibly tornadoes tonight into early Wednesday. Don't let overnight severe thunderstorms catch you off guard.

There will be two rounds of storms. In the afternoon and evening, the primary threat has been along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, including the southern reaches of the St. Louis metro. Thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and the chance of tornadoes may develop. Then after midnight, as the cold front sweeps across the region, a second batch of strong to potentially severe storms will move across the area from northwest to southeast.