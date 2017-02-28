New greenways added in goal to connect St. Louis city and county with St. Charles

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Cliff Cave Park in south St. Louis County will get two additional miles of connecting greenways, which is part of a larger plan connecting St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County by greenways.

St. Louis County Parks and Recreation and Great Rivers Greenway continue to construct paths or greenways. There are 113 miles of greenways across the city, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

“In Cliff Cave Park, there will be a two-mile extension of Missouri Greenway throughout the park, climbing the bluff up to a new scenic overlook to be able to see the Mississippi River,” Emma Klues, Great Rivers Greenway spokeswoman.

This two-mile stretch will be paved and ADA accessible, so anybody of any ability can walk, run, ride, or use a wheelchair.

“There’s already greenways that run beneath the Arch from Chouteau to Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, then cross over to Illinois,” Klues said. “Then there are sections in Jefferson Barracks Park and now in Cliff Cave Park here and eventually we will connect all of those together.”

The ultimate goal is to connect the city and county to St. Charles County with 600 miles of greenways. They’re funded by a 2000 vote, which approved a sales tax of one-tenth of one-cent. The project carries a price tag of $4.3 million.

“It enhances our economy, environment, and we make enhancements to the habitat as we go along,” Klues said. “There is also some economic value in terms of attracting talent and improving property values when they are nearby a greenway.”