Nelly grabs Mike Piazza after St. Louis food snub

"I'd rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can't get a good meal there!" said Mike Piazza.
He spent much of his evening apologizing after bumping into St. Louis rapper Nelly. He posted to Twitter:
"STL look who the hell I found.!!! I'm last person he wanted to see.!He BEEN APOLOGIZING ALL NIGHT I will be bringing him to eat in LOU."
"I got him! I got him under control! We're not going to let him get away from that. He's okay! We're gonna have him come down and eat on The Hill!" said Nelly in the video post.