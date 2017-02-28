Nelly grabs Mike Piazza after St. Louis food snub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Major League Hall of Famer Mike Piazza may be the best hitting catcher to ever play the game. But it's his shot at St. Louis that has our attention this morning. During an interview about his recent purchase of a soccer club in Italy he was asked about MLS expanding to St. Louis.

"I'd rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can't get a good meal there!" said Mike Piazza.

He spent much of his evening apologizing after bumping into St. Louis rapper Nelly. He posted to Twitter:

"STL look who the hell I found.!!! I'm last person he wanted to see.!He BEEN APOLOGIZING ALL NIGHT I will be bringing him to eat in LOU."

"I got him! I got him under control! We're not going to let him get away from that. He's okay! We're gonna have him come down and eat on The Hill!" said Nelly in the video post.