Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic harassment

COLUMBIA, MO (KPLR) – Campus police at the University of Missouri arrested two students Monday for anti-Semitic harassment.

In a letter addressed to the campus community, Interim Chancellor Dr. Hank Foley said the students targeted “community members” but did not offer additional details as to when and where it occurred.

Foley said the case is being handled by the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office. The students have not been charged.

The students could face disciplinary action, including expulsion, the chancellor said.

