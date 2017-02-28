Body found on west St. Louis I-64 overpass

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis police are investigating after the body of a deceased person was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

Two cyclists discovered the body just before 1 p.m. under the overpass at Oakland and westbound Interstate 64.

The body was said to be an unidentified man in his 50s or 60s.

A lot of people drive under the overpass on Highway 40 in west St. Louis. The area near where the body was found is a known hangout for homeless people.

The remains have not yet been identified. There is no word on the cause of death or if foul play is suspected.