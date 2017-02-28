Ameren crews prepare power lines for potential severe weather

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The possibility of severe weather rolling in, Ameren Missouri is on standby and prepared to respond to customers who may experience service outages area.

Ameren is working closely with the National Weather Service and their partners in Quantum Weather to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast. Quantum Weather is a statewide weather monitoring system linked to St. Louis University’s Department of Meteorology that provides predictions of severe weather hours in advance.

Ameren Missouri officials said while it’s to soon to know what to expect in terms of potential power outages, they feel confident about the resiliency of Ameren’s power system. Ameren said its system can withstand winds up to 50 or 60 mph.

Officials said they aren’t concerned about the wind itself taking down their lines. But they are worried about the winds knocking over trees or limbs which could then take down lines. Ameren officials say their efforts to trim trees and keep them away from circuits should help prevent those kinds of situations.

Another key, Ameren tells us, is its program to inspect power poles on a regular basis. Ameren Missouri officials said last year the company inspected 180,000 utility polls.

There will be 500 Ameren Missouri line workers on the job Tuesday ready for anything.

“Depending on the severity of the storm and the need for additional resources, Ameren Missouri may request mutual assistance from regional utilities,” said Kevin Anders, an Ameren Missouri spokesman.

Ameren wants to remind customers to stay away from downed power lines and report those downed lines to 1-800-552-7583.