Wife of slain St. Louis County officer to attend President Trump’s address to congress

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The widow of murdered St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder is headed to Washington DC. Elizabeth Snyder posted to Facebook last week that she has been invited to sit in house chambers Tuesday for President Trump’s address to congress.

Snyder says she’s honored and cannot wait to find out what the President has in store, especially for law enforcement.

Elizabeth Snyder writes in a post to Facebook:

“A week from tomorrow President Trump will be addressing congress with an idea of his agenda and what he plans on doing for this nation. I have been invited to sit in on the address in D.C. in the House of Chambers. I’m completely honored and cannot wait to hear what our President has in store, especially for Law Enforcement. I encourage everyone to watch it live as it will be televised next Tuesday evening.”

Tuesday will be a big day for President Trump. He’s kicking off with an interview on Fox & Friends, which will be his first morning show appearance since the inauguration. He called the Fox News Channel show the “most honest” morning program at a recent press conference.

Later that day, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. will cut the ribbon at the new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver. The $360 million dollar facility has been the site of protests for the last several months with another planned on Tuesday.

President Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the first time that he will outline his agenda to lawmakers. He’s expected to lay out what he’s achieved during his first month and announce what to expect for the rest of 2017.